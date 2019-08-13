Sap Se (SAP) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Stake; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $4.63 Million

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 111,104 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 83,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $189.83. About 7.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Kamala Harris Puts Skills as Former Attorney General to Use; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for copyright infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Adding Unsend Message Tool After CEO Caught Unsending; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio); 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS PARTNERSHIPS WITH INDEPENDENT MUSIC COS; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS CO DOES NOT SELL CUSTOMER DATA- CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 24,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 31,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 397,763 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 21/03/2018 – SAP RECOMMENDS DIANE GREENE FOR BY-ELECTION TO SAP SUP. BOARD; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco reported 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has 1.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). L & S Advsrs Inc invested in 55,097 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 7,319 shares stake. Holderness Invests Com reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grimes reported 2,699 shares stake. 2,457 are owned by Cadence Retail Bank Na. 300,000 are held by Nwi Mngmt Lp. Cannell Peter B & Communication, a New York-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clenar Muke Llc reported 15.75 million shares stake. Intrust Comml Bank Na, Kansas-based fund reported 22,213 shares. Invest House Lc holds 4.62% or 256,584 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv has 1.37% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd holds 388,713 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 12,500 shares to 155,923 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 38,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,432 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Tech Faces Big Scrutiny: FTC Looking Into Facebook, Federal Reserve Pays Amazon A Visit – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SAP and Karlie Kloss: Partnering to Maximize the Power of Experience to Inspire Young Women in STEAM – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SAP misses mark in Q2, says it was hit by trade wars – Philadelphia Business Journal” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.