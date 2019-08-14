SAP SE (SAP) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 120 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 Workiva Inc. 52 9.77 N/A -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see SAP SE and Workiva Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility & Risk

SAP SE is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Workiva Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SAP SE’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SAP SE and Workiva Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The upside potential is 25.97% for SAP SE with consensus target price of $152.33. On the other hand, Workiva Inc.’s potential downside is -22.28% and its consensus target price is $44.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Workiva Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 67.2% respectively. 25.5% are SAP SE’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Workiva Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year SAP SE’s stock price has smaller growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SAP SE beats Workiva Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.