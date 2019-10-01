SAP SE (SAP) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 119 1.51 1.05B 2.90 42.37 Rimini Street Inc. 5 0.49 15.61M -1.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SAP SE and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 879,839,115.13% 11.1% 5.8% Rimini Street Inc. 329,429,144.24% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SAP SE is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Rimini Street Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. SAP SE is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SAP SE and Rimini Street Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE has a 29.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of SAP SE shares and 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Insiders held 25.5% of SAP SE shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year SAP SE has 23.59% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance.

Summary

SAP SE beats on 11 of the 12 factors Rimini Street Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.