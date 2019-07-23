SAP SE (SAP) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Comparison side by side

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 118 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18 Open Text Corporation 39 4.06 N/A 1.02 39.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SAP SE and Open Text Corporation. Open Text Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SAP SE. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. SAP SE is currently more expensive than Open Text Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

SAP SE has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Open Text Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Open Text Corporation which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SAP SE and Open Text Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE’s upside potential currently stands at 21.25% and an $152.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 77.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Open Text Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74% Open Text Corporation -0.77% 3.42% 7.74% 20.82% 15.27% 22.48%

For the past year SAP SE was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

SAP SE beats Open Text Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.