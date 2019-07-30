SAP SE (SAP) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 119 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SAP SE and LINE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SAP SE and LINE Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, LINE Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SAP SE and LINE Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

SAP SE has a consensus target price of $152.33, and a 23.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of SAP SE shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. SAP SE’s share held by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 64.09% of LINE Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74% LINE Corporation -0.95% -1.91% -10.76% 13.36% -8.31% -2.26%

For the past year SAP SE has 26.74% stronger performance while LINE Corporation has -2.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SAP SE beats LINE Corporation.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.