SAP SE (SAP) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of SAP SE’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of SAP SE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have SAP SE and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 879,839,115.13% 11.10% 5.80% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares SAP SE and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 1.05B 119 42.37 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

SAP SE has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio SAP SE is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SAP SE and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

$152.33 is the consensus target price of SAP SE, with a potential upside of 29.71%. The potential upside of the peers is 72.43%. Based on the data delivered earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SAP SE and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year SAP SE was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

SAP SE has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SAP SE’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. SAP SE’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Volatility and Risk

SAP SE is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, SAP SE’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SAP SE does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SAP SE’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.