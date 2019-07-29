SAP SE (SAP) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Contrasting side by side

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 119 0.00 N/A 3.06 41.18 Elastic N.V. 84 27.84 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and Elastic N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SAP SE and Elastic N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.8% 6.4% Elastic N.V. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Elastic N.V.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Elastic N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SAP SE.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for SAP SE and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

The average price target of SAP SE is $152.33, with potential upside of 20.49%. Competitively Elastic N.V. has an average price target of $103.8, with potential upside of 3.42%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Elastic N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 52.5% respectively. SAP SE’s share owned by insiders are 25.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE 1.5% 11.85% 19.87% 16.49% 9.53% 26.74% Elastic N.V. -0.55% 1.05% -6.26% 16.02% 0% 15.89%

For the past year SAP SE was more bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors SAP SE beats Elastic N.V.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.