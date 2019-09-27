SAP SE (SAP) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparison side by side

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 120 1.51 1.05B 2.90 42.37 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 54 8.55 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of SAP SE and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 878,293,601.00% 11.1% 5.8% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 167,507,473.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SAP SE's Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SAP SE and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

SAP SE’s upside potential is 29.47% at a $152.33 average price target. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 22.74% and its average price target is $61.75. Based on the data given earlier, SAP SE is looking more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of SAP SE shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year SAP SE has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors SAP SE beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.