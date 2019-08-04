SAP SE (SAP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Comparing side by side

Both SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE 119 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37 AppFolio Inc. 86 15.17 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 demonstrates SAP SE and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AppFolio Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SAP SE. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. SAP SE is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk & Volatility

SAP SE has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AppFolio Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SAP SE’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AppFolio Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. AppFolio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SAP SE and AppFolio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 3 2.75 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

SAP SE has a 25.19% upside potential and a consensus price target of $152.33. On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -37.78% and its average price target is $61.33. The results provided earlier shows that SAP SE appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SAP SE and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 72.8%. Insiders held roughly 25.5% of SAP SE’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are AppFolio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year SAP SE has weaker performance than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AppFolio Inc. beats SAP SE.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.