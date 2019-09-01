Sap Se Adr (SAP) Stake Upped by Davis Selected Advisers; As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Declined, Jensen Investment Management Lifted by $8.59 Million Its Holding

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 145,137 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, up from 141,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Sap Se Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 26/04/2018 – Onapsis Helps SAP Customers Identify and Fix Widespread Critical Security Configuration Risk; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.29M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17B and $20.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 467,017 shares to 41.06 million shares, valued at $297.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 7,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,632 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,749 were reported by Raymond James Na. Pennsylvania-based First National Communication has invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Whitnell & owns 5,000 shares. Bell National Bank & Trust has 28,765 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ipswich Inv, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,960 shares. Hengehold Limited Liability holds 67,327 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dt Investment Prns Limited Co invested in 48,865 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 3,012 shares. Ally Financial invested in 0.1% or 8,000 shares. 1.58M are held by Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 26,430 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Liability owns 78,199 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 14,256 shares.