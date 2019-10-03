Sap Adr (SAP) Share Price Declined While Saturna Capital Has Lifted Position by $1.75 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill Com (CMG) Shareholder Beck Capital Management Boosted Holding by $315,190 as Stock Value Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com (CMG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 430 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 1,349 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $18.86 during the last trading session, reaching $809.98. About 634,233 shares traded or 33.79% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE REITERATES CAPEX GUIDANCE OF $300M FOR FULL YR; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Homeownership Preservation Foundation & CMG Financial Partner to Increase Homeownership Opportunities Nationwide; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company's stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20 million, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.66. About 699,614 shares traded or 1.11% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16,019 shares to 518,060 shares, valued at $44.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,667 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 23,451 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 16,138 shares. Lincoln National reported 332 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bessemer Group Inc has 455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc holds 0.05% or 3,478 shares in its portfolio. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.05% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,444 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 163,184 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc invested in 0.04% or 64,359 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $105.72 million activity.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $189.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Ultrapro Qqq (TQQQ) by 16,994 shares to 5,143 shares, valued at $318,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr Proshares Ultrapro S&P 500 (UPRO).