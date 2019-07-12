SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; UNIGENE LABORATORIES (UGNEQ) Shorts Decreased By 3.08%

UNIGENE LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:UGNEQ) had a decrease of 3.08% in short interest. UGNEQ’s SI was 18,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.08% from 19,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 189 days are for UNIGENE LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:UGNEQ)’s short sellers to cover UGNEQ’s short positions. It closed at $0.0003 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, SANUWAVE Health, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.13. About 91,100 shares traded. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Unigene Laboratories, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, production, and drug delivery of peptides for therapeutic use in the United States. The company has market cap of $28,500. The Company’s patented oral and nasal drug delivery technologies deliver therapeutically useful amounts of various peptides into the bloodstream. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Fortical, a nasal calcitonin product for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic pressure shockwaves for regenerative medicine and other applications. The company has market cap of $21.98 million. The Company’s shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers.

