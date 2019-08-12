Santander Consumer Usa Holdings (SC) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Holder Centre Asset Management Cut Its Position by $687,420 as Market Valuation Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 4.80M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc (SC) by 816.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 40,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 45,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 4,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 468,347 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Fund Sa has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 23,810 were accumulated by Argi Inv. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 21,821 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc stated it has 0.02% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.31 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 139,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 13.53 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 85,000 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 120,459 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com holds 3,173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 1.01 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 758,519 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.26 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17,907 shares to 4,812 shares, valued at $176,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AVX Announces the Completion of its Largest Global MLCC Manufacturing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock. $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Koenig Emery N..

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arconic, Boston Beer, Disney, Dunkinâ€™, DuPont, GreenSky, IFF, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.