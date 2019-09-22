Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD). The two are both Mortgage Investment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 24 2.20 N/A 2.68 10.03 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 54 2.25 N/A 5.17 11.28

Table 1 highlights Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Walker & Dunlop Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Walker & Dunlop Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.1% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.00% 18% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Walker & Dunlop Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and Walker & Dunlop Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 1 4 0 2.80 Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.16% and an $24 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Walker & Dunlop Inc. is $64, which is potential 13.29% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Walker & Dunlop Inc. appears more favorable than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.2% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Walker & Dunlop Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.1% of Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.18% 8.46% 26.46% 40.52% 37.79% 52.98% Walker & Dunlop Inc. 0.64% 8.26% 1.73% 21.57% -0.19% 34.89%

For the past year Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Walker & Dunlop Inc.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop Inc. beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction, as well as offers interim loans and CMBS products, and investment sales brokerage services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.