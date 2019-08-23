Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Mortgage Investment company, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 32.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.51% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 2.10% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. N/A 23 10.03 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.88 1.00 2.36

With consensus price target of $24.25, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a potential downside of -5.16%. As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 50.61%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.18% 8.46% 26.46% 40.52% 37.79% 52.98% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.