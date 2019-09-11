Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) and BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Comparison side by side

Both Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) and BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 23 2.22 N/A 2.68 10.03 BRT Apartments Corp. 14 1.81 N/A 0.96 14.62

In table 1 we can see Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and BRT Apartments Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BRT Apartments Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BRT Apartments Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.1% BRT Apartments Corp. 0.00% 6.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s 1.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. BRT Apartments Corp.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and BRT Apartments Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 1 4 0 2.80 BRT Apartments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.12% and an $24 average target price. BRT Apartments Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 10.04% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BRT Apartments Corp. looks more robust than Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. and BRT Apartments Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.2% and 55.2%. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.2% are BRT Apartments Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. -2.18% 8.46% 26.46% 40.52% 37.79% 52.98% BRT Apartments Corp. 2.72% 8.98% -0.21% 10.79% 8.64% 22.03%

For the past year Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. was more bullish than BRT Apartments Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. beats BRT Apartments Corp.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its vehicle finance products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides personal loans, private-label revolving lines, and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. The company also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets. As of December 1, 2015, it owned 30 multi-family properties located in 11 states with an aggregate of 8,807 units. The company also owned an 8.7 acre vacant parcel of land in South Daytona Beach, Florida; 17 cooperative apartments in 2 buildings in upper Manhattan, New York; and a subordinated leasehold interest in a portion of a shopping center in Yonkers, New York. BRT Realty Trust is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. BRT Realty Trust was founded in 1972 and is based in Great Neck, New York.