Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Analysts See $0.90 EPS; PNM Resources Has 1.01 Sentiment

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report $0.90 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.17% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. SC’s profit would be $316.59 million giving it 7.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.28M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 105 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 104 sold and trimmed stakes in PNM Resources Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 70.32 million shares, down from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PNM Resources Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 77 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 558,233 shares traded or 46.90% up from the average. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Pnm Resources Senior Unsecured Notes; Outlook Positive; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2019 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.04 TO $2.16/DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL ELECTRIC OPERATING REVENUES $317.9 MLN VS $330.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It has a 44.6 P/E ratio. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. for 720,361 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 270,574 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 347,305 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.59M for 20.29 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The Company’s vehicle finance services and products include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. It has a 10.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers financial services and products related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders.

