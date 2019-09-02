Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Stock Rose While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Trimmed Position; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Declined While Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped by $1.80 Million Its Holding

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 657,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 397,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 677,501 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.54 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 116,301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 381,573 shares. Elkhorn Prtn Partnership owns 16,900 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0% or 10,492 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 92,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 400 are owned by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 12,689 shares or 0% of the stock. 300,000 were accumulated by Arosa Cap Mgmt Lp. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1,300 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I reported 46,652 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 261 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 12,538 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,260 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 22,509 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 26,711 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Percentage Of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 9,915 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 10,399 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 92,494 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 17,018 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 46,423 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 22,664 shares. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 15,280 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability stated it has 1.41% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Carlson LP reported 700,900 shares. D E Shaw Company accumulated 64,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.32M shares or 0.32% of the stock.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SC Health Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing September 3, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.