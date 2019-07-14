Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shares Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.31 Million Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 109,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 857,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 967,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.17 million shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 98,326 shares to 104,004 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 15.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Gru Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nippon Life Americas has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 52,150 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,904 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horan Capital has 7,514 shares. Barr E S And Com stated it has 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Community Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 1,714 shares in its portfolio. Welch Cap Limited Liability Co New York reported 4,958 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Eqis Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,440 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 22.30 million shares. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 11,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership reported 16,701 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 0.47% or 18,171 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.59 million for 7.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 93,160 shares to 503,034 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 157,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (NYSE:PMT).