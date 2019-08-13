Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Cut Its Holding; Philip Morris International (PM) Stake Has Upped by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51 million, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 192,590 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 66,590 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Postandcourier.com which released: “Salesforce acquisition in California could spell trouble for SC-based Blackbaud – Charleston Post Courier” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SC Health Corporation (SCPE) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/Unit – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

