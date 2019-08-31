Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; State Street Has Increased Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) as Shares Rose

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 186,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 488,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 675,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 586,554 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

State Street Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 152,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 17.83M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 billion, up from 17.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $367.87. About 553,079 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital has invested 0.08% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 1,669 shares. The New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Denali Limited Liability Corporation reported 732,400 shares stake. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 88,500 shares. 28,200 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Gluskin Sheff And Assoc holds 0.56% or 445,213 shares. Sei Invests has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 23,473 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 941,877 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 22,664 shares. Proxima Capital Management Lc invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 0.02% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 6,935 shares. Texas-based Windacre Partnership Ltd Com has invested 10.55% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 289,706 shares to 520,106 shares, valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Mo Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $228.35 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bancshares N A invested in 0.05% or 1,255 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 15,966 shares. 3,393 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. 1,070 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancorp Department. Sabal holds 0.02% or 900 shares. Jag Mgmt Lc reported 800 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Macnealy Hoover Mngmt owns 5,522 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested in 0.39% or 34,539 shares. Bancshares Of Stockton accumulated 1,472 shares. Patten Gp has 0.29% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Franklin Resources Inc holds 1.25M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,602 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt owns 1,406 shares. 1St Source National Bank reported 1,132 shares stake.