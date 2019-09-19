Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Value Rose While Windacre Partnership Raised Its Position; Integre Asset Management Stake in Cme Group (CME) Has Raised by $842,348

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 139,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 9.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.22M, up from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 186,087 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU)

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $211.91. About 747,642 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 05/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $174; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 27/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 26; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Rate futures volumes surpass Treasuries as market evolves; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME to shake up bond and forex markets after buying Nex Group; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-year T-notes on track for record volume day -CME

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Ca reported 29,840 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 20,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.22% or 13,216 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 39,112 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 7,331 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Windward Capital Ca has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 23,410 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 237,202 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru reported 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Navient Corporation (NAVI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to CME Group (CME) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler Capital award $10,000 grand prizes in ‘Go Paperless’ campaign – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Likelihood of Santander Consumer USA buyout just rose, analyst say – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Com has 308,040 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 14,928 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 64,891 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Maltese Capital Mngmt Limited has 0.25% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 136,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Westpac Bk stated it has 32,450 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corp has 116,910 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 105,546 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 41,956 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 71,364 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 13,950 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 816,900 shares.