Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding Lifted by Canyon Capital Advisors Llc; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Value Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased by $5.76 Million Its Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03M, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 711,046 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 140,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.09 million, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.62M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N – “SPRING SELLING SEASON IS OFF TO A STRONG START” – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41 million shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $53.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 23,456 shares. 164,699 were reported by Leuthold Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers holds 92,494 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 160,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Lc holds 0.25% or 500,000 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 268,590 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 318,823 shares. 22,664 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 491,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited accumulated 3,173 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 26,983 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 120,459 shares. Proxima Capital Management Limited invested in 196,000 shares or 4.56% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 51,567 shares.