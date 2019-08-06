Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holder Jacobs Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Zebra Capital Management Position in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl Com Stk (EIX) by 76.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 11,459 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 6,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 3.91M shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Edison – 04/15/2018 04:44 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Edison International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIX); 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 19/04/2018 – WA State Auditor: Burlington-Edison School District No 100 Financial and Federal 4/19/2018 – 4/19/2018; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 186,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 488,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 675,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 2.00M shares traded or 64.23% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.05% or 6,149 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 12,823 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 16,230 shares. Creative Planning owns 41,240 shares. Clark Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 13,518 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 7,558 shares. Carroll Associate Incorporated stated it has 13 shares. Regions Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Systematic Fincl LP owns 53,331 shares. Cohen Steers accumulated 1.02M shares. Natl Bank reported 5,195 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ALL) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,766 shares, and cut its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Southern California Edison Elects to Participate in Wildfire Insurance Fund – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro, Enphase Energy, and Edison International Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SCE to Restart Fuel Transfer Operations at San Onofre Nuclear Plant – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares to 524,080 shares, valued at $24.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 17,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $235.36 million for 9.57 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.