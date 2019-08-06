Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $61.43 Million; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Rose, Private Capital Advisors Upped Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 2.00M shares traded or 64.23% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU)

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $180.15. About 2.40 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Healthcare SPAC SC Health Corp prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SC Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Santander Consumer USA -1.3% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 88,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,173 were reported by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company. Tcw Grp has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 623,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.32% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 1.32 million shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.16 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 256,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark accumulated 14,088 shares. 405,496 are owned by Aqr Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 683,884 were reported by Northern. Ajo Lp invested in 120,459 shares. 200 are owned by Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40.00M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs & Ca has 7,743 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt owns 1.46% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 40,428 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs holds 1.15% or 24,484 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 179,356 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amalgamated Bank has 43,117 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 39,296 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 97,597 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability reported 165,663 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation stated it has 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Blue stated it has 1.32% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 904,849 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Grisanti Capital Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 355 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon upgrading Germany’s Patriot integrated air and missile defense system – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFLY, RTN, OMN AND MDSO SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.