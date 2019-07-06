Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) Shareholder Continental Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $630,000; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Cut Stake by $105.32 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (SC) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 11.56M shares to 12.34 million shares, valued at $510.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 30,596 shares to 50,596 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 64,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $312.11 million for 7.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

