Santa Fe Financial (SFEF)’s Insider Intergroup Corp, Purchased $18500 in Stock; Barrett Business Services Has 1.32 Sentiment

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 58 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 44 sold and trimmed stakes in Barrett Business Services Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 5.57 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Barrett Business Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company has market cap of $45.95 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s hotel property consists of 543 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

Intergroup Corp, an insider of the public company Santa Fe Financial Corp made an investment. Intergroup Corp acquired 500 shares of the corporation with the insider transaction having a total value of $18,500 USD – at an average $37.0 a share. Presently, Intergroup Corp owns 1.02 million shares or about 82.29% of the company’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 34,308 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.5 per share. BBSI’s profit will be $17.18 million for 9.67 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Barrett Business Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.07% EPS growth.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $664.81 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 14.34 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce.