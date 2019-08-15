Santa Barbara Asset Management Upped Carnival (CCL) Stake by $32.78 Million; Share Price Declined; Nea Management Company Lowered Its Holding in Endologix (ELGX) by $13.45 Million as Market Value Rose

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 246,909 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 13/04/2018 – Endologix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.90 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $232.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,030 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Greenleaf owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 13,952 shares. 18,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Dubuque Savings Bank Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 1.76M shares. New England And owns 1.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 34,378 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 835,036 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Trust Communication holds 0.1% or 20,080 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc Tn has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Valley Natl Advisers Inc accumulated 25,831 shares. E&G Lp has 10,600 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 216,461 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 27,308 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Endologix, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Endologix Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Endologix Plummeted 37% Today – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Endologix Announces Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Boston Scientific for the Chinese Market – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX). The Maryland-based Nea Management Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX).