Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Stock Value Rose; West Coast Financial Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $2.15 Million; Stock Rose

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.88 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,225 shares to 53,519 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $598.99M for 26.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 3,986 shares. Sandhill Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First LP invested in 513,616 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Park Natl Oh reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.62 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.2% or 1.43M shares in its portfolio. Boston Lc owns 186,314 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 17,925 are held by Hamel Assocs. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amer Inv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Alphamark Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,419 shares. Sadoff holds 3,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3,995 shares. The New York-based Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning owns 82,338 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 7.62 million shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,439 shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited reported 5,663 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Company New York stated it has 323,980 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co owns 90,247 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 48,898 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 1.07% or 208,350 shares. Wellcome Trust Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 7.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.70 million shares. Citizens & Northern holds 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,954 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 1.6% or 44,725 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Capital Incorporated has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1,609 were accumulated by Quantbot Lp. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cls Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $125.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 27,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 961,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.