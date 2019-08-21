Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed By $34.46 Million Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Hms Holdings (HMSY) SI Increased By 13.7%

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 18.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 218,125 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 942,182 shares with $149.73 million value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $117.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $163.67. About 618,856 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN

Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) had an increase of 13.7% in short interest. HMSY’s SI was 2.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 13.7% from 2.51M shares previously. With 517,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)’s short sellers to cover HMSY’s short positions. The SI to Hms Holdings Corp’s float is 3.41%. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 221,241 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 PROFIT FOR PERIOD: RUB 2.1 BN (+73% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: BOARD RECOMMENDS DIV. 6.83 RUBLES/SHR; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 02/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 25/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL PLACES RATING UNDER REVIEW, PREVIOUSLY BUY; 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT

Among 3 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp has $5000 highest and $34 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is 9.64% above currents $38.99 stock price. Hms Holdings Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Leerink Swann reinitiated it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Monday, August 5 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.41 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 34.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold HMS Holdings Corp. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 131,544 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mngmt reported 1.72% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 0.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.03% or 21,244 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.05% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 31,900 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 12,703 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 199,686 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 18,219 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 1,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Com has invested 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 584,158 shares. Quantbot Technology L P has invested 0.05% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Nordea Inv Management holds 0.02% or 281,963 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 60,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.36 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 70,702 shares to 561,176 valued at $168.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 682,562 shares and now owns 5.05 million shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.