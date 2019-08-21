Santa Barbara Asset Management Raised Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Increased Its Torchmark (SYY) Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 84,918 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.80M shares with $178.53 million value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.45. About 202,821 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

Willis Investment Counsel increased Torchmark Corp (SYY) stake by 38.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Willis Investment Counsel acquired 27,965 shares as Torchmark Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Willis Investment Counsel holds 99,765 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 71,800 last quarter. Torchmark Corp now has $37.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 15,096 shares to 1.18M valued at $145.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 27,759 shares and now owns 1.92M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division holds 6,350 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc accumulated 40,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 90,970 shares. Adage Capital Prns Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Arrow Fincl reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Field And Main Bancorp has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1,000 shares. Somerset Trust accumulated 11,867 shares. Central Retail Bank & holds 0.27% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 12,155 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr has invested 0.62% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 19,113 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 106 shares. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 46,742 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -3.08% below currents $101.45 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Underweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is 6.56% above currents $72.45 stock price. Sysco had 12 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 4. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 5,386 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 54,722 are held by Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 90 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com owns 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,146 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.17% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tdam Usa holds 0.13% or 27,333 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 28,880 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Llp holds 0.74% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 423,896 shares. Axa invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 22,869 shares. Bailard holds 0.33% or 79,203 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 175,612 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.34M shares stake. Sei Invests Commerce holds 263,487 shares.

Willis Investment Counsel decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (PLSDF) stake by 1.21 million shares to 30,996 valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GPC) stake by 144,940 shares and now owns 79,360 shares. Patriot Transportation (NYSE:JWN) was reduced too.