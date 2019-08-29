Santa Barbara Asset Management Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shares Rose While Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $736,632

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 184,973 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.02 million, down from 189,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $199.02. About 441,187 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 13,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.42 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 2.00 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC -; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: KEEPING INTEREST RATES LOW PROMOTES CONFIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 29.10 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 78,476 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $588.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 124,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates, a Kentucky-based fund reported 26,385 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Llc has invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raymond James And Associate holds 464,981 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.48% or 74,017 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.39% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 15,484 shares. Davis invested in 3.23% or 31,211 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sequoia Advisors invested in 0.08% or 5,634 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sei Invs accumulated 0.11% or 181,158 shares. 493,836 are owned by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Cap Advisers Llc holds 0.24% or 190,858 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Co holds 21,079 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 2.86% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 47,048 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 40,282 shares to 111,900 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 17,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.