Santa Barbara Asset Management Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Position in Equifax (EFX) Has Upped by $1.74 Million as Stock Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 1.83M shares traded or 118.89% up from the average. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Shareholders Re-Elect Board Members in Wake of Breach; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE ENGAGED IN INSIDER TRADING; 26/04/2018 – Success of Neustar International Security Council Spurs North American Expansion; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR TO RESIGN FROM BOARD SEATS OF FICO AND WARBURG PINCUS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES PRIOR TO HIS START DATE OF APRIL 16; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.37; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – ON MAY 4, SUBMITTED STATEMENT FOR RECORD TO MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES REGARDING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT ANNOUNCED ON SEPT. 7, 2017

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.78M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.49 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR – SYSTEM USES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO PREDICT NUMBER OF OCCUPIED TAXIS IN TOKYO USING 500-METER, MESH-BASED PARAMETERS EVERY 30 MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 110,920 shares to 327,364 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 48,650 shares to 819,213 shares, valued at $144.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 508,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

