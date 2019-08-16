Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Realty Income (O) by $35.91 Million as Share Value Declined; Segall Bryant & Hamill Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $689,247; Stock Price Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 491,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.51 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 363,586 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR, EST. 21.95C

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 76,102 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.59 million, up from 75,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $19.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.19. About 1.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 241,794 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 26,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,650 shares, and cut its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi holds 0.08% or 207 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 31,425 shares stake. Products Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,203 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cobblestone Advsr Lc New York reported 2.19% stake. Cim Lc holds 2.17% or 3,309 shares in its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shelton Capital has 61,516 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated stated it has 6,127 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Lau Assocs stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Invest Mngmt Llc has 1,240 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 619,682 shares. Hm Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 2.14% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,817 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $207.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

