Santa Barbara Asset Management Lowered Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Market Value Rose; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $703,989

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 363,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.12M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 1.47M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 6,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.90 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 11.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,412 shares to 137,772 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Energy Etf (IYE) by 44,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,650 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford stated it has 3.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adage Capital Prns Gru Limited Co invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 1.31M shares. Sand Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Capital Mgmt has 78,586 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Credit Capital Lc has invested 2.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Prtnrs stated it has 4.83M shares or 8.4% of all its holdings. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 8,721 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability invested in 5.36% or 2.25M shares. Hills Retail Bank Trust Com reported 74,488 shares. Richard C Young invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has 2.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Incorporated Ne owns 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,476 shares. 1.41 million are held by Cibc Mkts. Moreover, Iberiabank has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.23 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.