Santa Barbara Asset Management Lifted Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) as Stock Value Rose; Home Depot Com Stk (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $5.46 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 56.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 40,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 111,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, up from 71,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 739,013 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com Stk (HD) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 28,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 81,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66 million, down from 110,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.01 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 453,127 shares to 173,369 shares, valued at $23.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Holdings Inc by 59,720 shares to 99,720 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 15,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,445 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).