Santa Barbara Asset Management Lifted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $24.56 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased by $16.08 Million as Stock Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 269,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.49 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 3.81M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 20.88M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

