Santa Barbara Asset Management Lifted Holding in Carnival (CCL); Montag & Caldwell Has Lowered Its Stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) as Shares Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 48,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 551,717 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.40M, down from 600,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $127.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 100 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.07% or 248,357 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 66,992 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gamco Et Al reported 9,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 252 shares. Aviva Plc holds 0.1% or 291,695 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp stated it has 97,244 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc LP holds 0.15% or 19,876 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 103,339 shares. 951,938 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated. Riverhead Capital has invested 0.38% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,597 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $232.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) – 44 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cruise line sector reeling after soft Carnival outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Cunard Holds a Day of Celebration in the Port of Halifax Honoring Entrepreneur Zita Cobb and Archival Gift by Historian John Langley with a Spectacular Meeting and Sail Away of Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fidelity National (FIS) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 307,920 shares to 311,171 shares, valued at $28.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Another trade for 34,826 shares valued at $3.66M was made by Mayo Marc M on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.07M for 17.95 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% or 451,871 shares. Ima Wealth holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt owns 2,969 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 21,523 shares. Piper Jaffray & has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,010 shares. 171,870 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Ellington Grp Inc Lc owns 2,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt invested in 1,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 441,049 were accumulated by Artisan Ptnrs L P. Wellington Shields & Llc reported 12,198 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 142 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management LP invested in 1.07% or 220,606 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).