Santa Barbara Asset Management Lifted By $8.41 Million Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding; Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc acquired 84,918 shares as Packaging Corp Amer (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.80 million shares with $178.53 million value, up from 1.71M last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer now has $9.86B valuation. The stock increased 3.66% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.2. About 993,365 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Among 5 analysts covering Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Tradeweb Markets has $5100 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.80’s average target is 7.48% above currents $40.75 stock price. Tradeweb Markets had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5100 target in Friday, August 9 report. See Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Rating: Hold New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $39.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

29/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 625,616 shares traded or 27.53% up from the average. Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tradeweb Markets LLC builds and operates electronic over-the-counter marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.06 billion. It offers Tradeweb helps asset managers, central banks, and other institutional investors access the liquidity they need through a range of electronic marketplaces, as well as order management, risk reporting, and account management solutions. It has a 66.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trading services for over-the-counter derivatives, including credit default swaps, equity derivatives, and interest rate swaps; electronic credit trading in the cash credit markets in Europe; money market services; and exchange traded funds and bond ETF trading services.

