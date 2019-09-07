Santa Barbara Asset Management Increases Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT); At&T (T) Shareholder Markston International Has Upped Its Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 269,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.49M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CYROABLATION SYSTEM IS NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING PERSISTENT AF IN UNITED STATES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 20/03/2018 – On eve of trial on Time Warner deal, AT&T, U.S. government lay out cases

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares to 42,274 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,754 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Capital Com Al owns 53,140 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Rockland Co holds 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 129,728 shares. Ipswich Invest Management Inc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow Fincl stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Advsr Lc owns 2.11 million shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 39,536 shares. Hikari Tsushin invested in 127,952 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments accumulated 221,528 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 6,255 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 1,615 shares. Bailard has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 116,930 shares. Monarch Mgmt holds 99,272 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net accumulated 10,584 shares. 67,101 are held by Hightower Svcs Lta. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 84,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IN.PACT AV Access Trial Meets Primary Safety and Effectiveness Endpoints – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Gru stated it has 485,113 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.22% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,438 shares. Kingfisher Limited Liability Corp owns 10,535 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 8.44 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 24,275 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 2,891 shares. 13,291 were accumulated by At National Bank & Trust. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa, a France-based fund reported 92,865 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 438,189 shares. Epoch Inv Partners invested in 178,864 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,243 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd reported 351,588 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Lc reported 3,662 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,765 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schulhoff And Communications Incorporated has 19,374 shares.