Santa Barbara Asset Management Increases Position in Packaging Amer (PKG); As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Hwg Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 4.94M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 07/05/2018 – HILONG HOLDING LTD 1623.HK – UNIT ENTERED INTO CONTRACT WITH BP IRAQ N.V. FOR PROVISION AND OPERATION OF TWO ONSHORE WORKOVER UNITS; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 09/04/2018 – BP Adds to Middle East Gas Portfolio With New Oman Investment; 18/04/2018 – Lightsource BP, Everstone Forms Green Fund Focused on India; 20/03/2018 – BP’S SHEPARD SAYS CUSTOMERS DRIVING CHANGES TO LNG MARKET; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 84,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 266,982 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 27,798 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $187.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 507,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

