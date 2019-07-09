Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $24.68 Million; Capital International LTD Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $312,507

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 114,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 796,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.78M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.92 million, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 31.76 million shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 26/03/2018 – JUDGE HOLDS CONFIDENTIAL TALKS WITH U.S., AT&T LAWYERS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $232.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth owns 21,322 shares. Novare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 316,542 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Incorporated Wi invested in 0.03% or 6,978 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.58% or 574,499 shares. Cls Llc has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 55,309 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Inc has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.23% or 425,874 shares. Franklin Street Nc invested in 285,132 shares. Curbstone Mgmt Corp reported 45,162 shares stake. Stanley owns 53,352 shares. Swedbank, a Sweden-based fund reported 1.45 million shares. Westwood Holding Group stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Veritable Lp reported 287,132 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 94,505 shares. Smith Moore & owns 1.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 135,830 shares.

