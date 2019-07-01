Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.23 Million; Shares Rose; Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Bb&T (BBT)

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 20,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.33. About 4.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 277.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 105,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 143,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 38,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 1.79M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,060 are owned by Enterprise Finance Services. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 473,699 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.25 million shares. Old Point Trust And Financial N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 70,902 shares. The Texas-based National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 561 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bluemountain Cap Lc stated it has 13,568 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust accumulated 331 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 24,029 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 6,365 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd owns 4,713 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.15% or 270,539 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv holds 0.38% or 33,405 shares.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 427,801 shares to 109,161 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 24,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,024 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt stated it has 9,320 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa accumulated 0.72% or 771,994 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.27% or 1.57 million shares. Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 84,132 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 54,758 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability invested in 20,190 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 14,297 shares. Asset One has 899,000 shares. Hendley & Company stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Andra Ap reported 67,902 shares stake. Country Club Tru Na reported 61,867 shares. Burney Company owns 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 114,833 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 622 shares. 286,808 are held by Westpac Banking Corp.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,554 shares to 932,087 shares, valued at $130.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 218,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 942,182 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

