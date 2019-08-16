Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Holding by $28.91 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by $2.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 176,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 928,841 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.87M, up from 752,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 28/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO SEAL NEX DEAL AS SOON AS THURSDAY: TELEGRAPH; 26/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 23; 14/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 13; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 12/03/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 20/03/2018 - REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) - CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 05/03/2018 CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 2; 29/03/2018 - Moody's Affirms Cme At Aa3 Following Announcement Of Nex Acquisition, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 - NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 603,977 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank chief executive optimistic NAFTA deal will be reached; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘GUARDEDLY OPTIMISTIC’ OF NAFTA AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cwm Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,560 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 114,028 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 62,013 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Amer Bank & Trust holds 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1,338 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 1.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 146,248 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 319,360 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Adirondack Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Camarda Advsrs Limited reported 102 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.87M shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.3% or 45,018 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invests Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Skylands Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 31,646 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $161.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Forbes” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 9.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Scotiabank May Not Be As Great As You Think – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Terrific Bank Stocks to Buy and Forget About for 20 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Key Deals Make Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Top Banking Pick – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to Acquire Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.