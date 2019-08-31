Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Market Value Rose; American Electric Power Co (AEP) Position Has Lifted by Quantres Asset Management Ltd

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 20,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.91 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 17,107 shares to 48,569 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.78 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,000 shares to 10,400 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).