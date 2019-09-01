Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Carnival (CCL) as Market Value Declined; Jacobs Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Loews (L) by $3.53 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 862,574 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Bd of Loews Corp Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55M, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.53M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 335,031 shares to 778,726 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fb Finl Corp by 104,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,684 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.