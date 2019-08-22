Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lowered Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $3.92 Million; Share Price Rose; As Globant S A Com (GLOB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sloane Robinson Llp Decreased Stake

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 20,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.91M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $220.77. About 461,160 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $94.67. About 43,120 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Rev $502M-$510M; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorporation Trust invested in 1,248 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 285,688 shares stake. Redwood Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 27,574 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.08% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 478,177 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 9,715 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 1.40M shares. Amer Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Wasatch Advisors holds 1.47% or 1.89 million shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 377,189 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar reported 3,859 shares. Shaker Limited Liability Corp Oh has 45,690 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0.08% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 1.27M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,077 shares.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 354,681 shares to 811,500 shares, valued at $19.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Opera Ltd.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Globant Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Globant (GLOB) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Affirms Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Q3 & FY19 EPS Mid-Point Views Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX) by 17,107 shares to 48,569 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc accumulated 0.35% or 2,562 shares. Waterstone Cap Lp owns 79,450 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Aviance Cap Limited Liability Company owns 34,590 shares. St Germain D J Inc reported 0.11% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 246,482 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,333 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) has 9,930 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. American Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4,267 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 1,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Management Incorporated owns 34,780 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Cap Management holds 1,087 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.5% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested in 22,678 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Fosun Intl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.97 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.