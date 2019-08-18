Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lowered Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake By $47.30 Million; Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Capital Regional PLC (LON:CAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital Regional PLC has GBX 45 highest and GBX 16 lowest target. GBX 36.50’s average target is 151.72% above currents GBX 14.5 stock price. Capital Regional PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt upgraded Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) on Monday, June 17 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan maintained Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 28 target. See Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 16.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 16.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 16.00 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 16.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 28.00 New Target: GBX 16.00 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 28.00 Maintain

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 26.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 508,613 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.43 million shares with $134.30 million value, down from 1.94M last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Pats, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 1.59% above currents $97.78 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Chubb Limited stake by 27,254 shares to 961,928 valued at $134.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 15,419 shares and now owns 1.81M shares. Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa invested 0.48% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sei stated it has 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 1.49M shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 31,132 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 27,661 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 357,386 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 61,850 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.09% or 13,983 shares. Cap Int Ca invested in 39,730 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cibc Natl Bank Usa has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,017 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 7,390 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. 25,847 are held by Scotia Cap Inc.

The stock decreased 3.33% or GBX 0.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 14.5. About 77,357 shares traded. Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAL News: 14/03/2018 – Caleres Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CALERES 4Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 44C; 12/03/2018 – Sam Edelman Debuts its Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Featuring Model Carolyn Murphy; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – CALERES INC QTRLY FAMOUS FOOTWEAR TOTAL SALES OF $393.1 MLN WERE UP 7.0%; 12/04/2018 – A City in Motion – with Continental Air Springs; 08/03/2018 – Caleres Declares Dividend of 7c; 13/03/2018 – CALERES SEES FY EPS $2.40 TO $2.50; 10/05/2018 – Caleres Names Molly Adams President of Famous Footwear; 13/03/2018 – Caleres 4Q Net $20.3M

