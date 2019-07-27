Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lifted Carnival (CCL) Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Has Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.89 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 655,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.55 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger Receives Master Contract From Chevron in GoM – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 345,171 are owned by Aqr Capital Ltd. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 3,996 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Company has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,120 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corporation has 0.55% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 10,427 shares stake. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 459,147 shares. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca stated it has 47,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest invested in 18,800 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 48,761 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Tompkins has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 3.73M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boys Arnold And reported 28,641 shares stake.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12,246 shares to 946,540 shares, valued at $234.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 19,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Carnival adds seven new Baltimore-to-Bermuda cruises in 2020 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 75,981 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 0.05% or 77,526 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 1.95M shares. Sigma Planning reported 7,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 4.98M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc invested in 6,960 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 401,463 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Capwealth Lc accumulated 263,723 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cap Invsts reported 0.35% stake. 200 are held by First Manhattan.