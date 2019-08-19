Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Increased Position in Cyrusone (CONE) as Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Upped Holding

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 143,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.93M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 895,256 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $334.55. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh accumulated 12,030 shares. Cibc Markets Corp reported 245,212 shares. Css Limited Com Il has 309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,340 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,077 shares. Zwj Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 705 shares. Janney Cap Ltd Com owns 2,779 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Incorporated owns 89,689 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dsc Advisors Lp has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sonata Cap Group Inc holds 1.3% or 4,569 shares. 23,352 are owned by Meritage Portfolio Mngmt. Virtu Finance Lc has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Iberiabank Corp owns 2,182 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 395,130 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 37,865 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares to 19,832 shares, valued at $2.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 66,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,192 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. The insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 27,759 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $217.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 31,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05M shares, and cut its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).